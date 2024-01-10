Apple launched iOS 17.3 beta 3 yesterday for developers and an equivalent version was made available for public beta testers today.

What’s new in iOS 17.3 beta 3? We have a full breakdown from zollotech, detailing the slight changes.

iOS 17.3 beta 3 comes in at 573.7 MB and accompanies beta updates for iPadOS, watchOS, macOS and tvOS as well. Below are some of the key new features and changes according to zollotech’s hands-on:

Modem Update:

The new modem update is expected to enhance connectivity across devices. Spatial Video Update: A new splash screen feature has been added to spatial video, advising users for optimal recording conditions.

Face ID and Passcode:

Under ‘Stolen Device Protection’, the update has refined the verification process with Face ID. Collaborative Playlist in Music: This feature remains in Beta 3, indicating its likely permanence in iOS 17.3.

Emoji Reactions:

Users can now change emoji reactions, although a slight delay in updates has been noted. Journal Settings: Additional settings and notifications have been introduced in the Journal app.

Additional settings and notifications have been introduced in the Journal app. Lockdown Mode: When using Game Center in lockdown mode, the feature will be disabled as a security measure.

The iOS 17.3 beta 3 update is fast and smooth, without any irregular overheating of devices. We should expect another update next week, likely the Release Candidate version, then a public release possibly around January 22 or so.

Apple Vision Pro pre-orders will kick off on January 19 in the U.S. with a launch on February 2, so you can bet iOS 17 will be primed for the expensive headset’s big debut.