Al Gore, James Bell to Retire from Apple Board; Wanda Austin Joins

Apple has announced the nomination of Dr. Wanda Austin, former president and CEO of The Aerospace Corporation, for election to its board of directors.

During her tenure at The Aerospace Corporation, Dr. Austin was a trailblazer, being the first woman and the first African American to lead the organization, which plays a crucial role in supporting the U.S. space program and facilitating future space exploration, said Apple on Thursday.

“Wanda has spent decades advancing technology on behalf of humanity, and we’re thrilled to welcome her to Apple’s board of directors. She’s an extraordinary leader, and her invaluable experience and expertise will support our mission of leaving the world better than we found it,” said Tim Cook, Apple CEO in a statement.

“Like Apple, I’ve always believed in the power of innovation to improve lives, support human potential, and shape a better future. I’m honoured to join Apple’s board of directors, and I look forward to being part of a company that’s always creating new ways to empower people all over the world,” said Dr. Austin.

The announcement also marks a transition on the board, as Al Gore and James Bell, long-standing members, will retire this year in line with the board’s policy that directors generally may not stand for reelection after reaching age 75.

“We’re deeply grateful to Al and James for their many years of service to Apple — their insights, energy, and values have made us a stronger company in so many ways,” said Cook. “For more than 20 years, Al has contributed an incredible amount to our work — from his unconditional support for protecting our users’ privacy, to his incomparable knowledge of environment and climate issues. James’s dedication has been extraordinary, and we’re thankful for the important perspectives and deep expertise he’s offered on audit, finance, and so much more over the years.”

Dr. Austin started her career at The Aerospace Corporation began in 1979. Her tenure saw her rise through various roles, culminating in her leadership as president and CEO from 2008 to 2016. Since then, she’s been an ongoing consultant to the California company to present day.