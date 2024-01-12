Microsoft Testing Copilot AI Auto-Launch on Windows 11 Devices

Microsoft is testing an update to Windows 11 that would automatically launch its AI-driven Copilot feature on widescreen devices, The Verge is reporting.

According to Microsoft’s blog, Copilot will open automatically “when you’re using a wider screen.” While it’s unclear what precisely constitutes a “widescreen” device, it may be aimed at ultrawide monitors and less conventional desktop resolutions.

This adjustment aligns with Microsoft’s ongoing efforts to promote its AI technology but may face criticism from Windows users. Similar to the aggressive promotion of Microsoft Edge in Windows 11, this change might require manual disabling.

The Copilot update follows Microsoft’s recent introduction of a Copilot key for Windows PCs and laptops. Manufacturers like Dell and Lenovo have already incorporated this key, indicating a wider implementation in upcoming devices.

Microsoft is also considering additional customization options for Copilot, as discovered by X user Albacore. A previously unannounced chat providers option hints at the possibility of third-party plug-ins or chatbots within Windows.

As Microsoft explores these changes, user feedback from the Dev Channel preview will play a vital role in determining the feature’s broader rollout.