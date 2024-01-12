Tesla Reveals Supercharger Locations Coming in Canada, Based on Votes

John Quintet
1 second ago

Tesla has revealed the latest additions to its global Supercharger network, with the selection of new sites for Fall 2023, based on online voting by customers (via Tesla North).

Those with a Tesla account get five votes every three months, to pick for their favourite location. Locations with the most votes are then chosen as future locations of a Supercharger.

This time around, for North America, all five locations that won voting were in Canada, which is a rarity given our population compared to bigger nations.

Montebello and Baie-Comeau in Quebec, St. John’s in Newfoundland and Labrador, Renfrew in Ontario, and Aulds Cove in Nova Scotia can expect Superchargers soon.

In addition to the announcement, Tesla has opened the voting for the Winter 2024 Supercharger locations. After logging in, Tesla owners can move the map and see which specific locations can be voted on.

Last week, Tesla announced they have reached over 55,000 Superchargers available worldwide. The company’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) has become the de facto standard for EVs now, as the majority of automakers have agreed to adopt it. This means that electric vehicles that support NACS will be able to juice up at Superchargers.

Earlier this week, Tesla launched sales of its upgraded Model 3 in Canada and North America, with the vehicle eligible for provincial and federal EV rebates.

Other articles in the category: Tesla

