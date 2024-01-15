Apple Discounts iPhone 15 in China Amid Demand Worries

Apple has introduced rare discounts of up to 500 yuan ($70) on its latest iPhones in China, signaling potential concerns about diminishing demand for its flagship device.

According to Bloomberg, the discount, equivalent to approximately 5%, is available on the official Chinese Apple website from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, strategically timed ahead of the Lunar New Year shopping season.

This initiative comes as Chinese consumers increasingly lean towards local brands like Huawei, coupled with restrictions on foreign devices within state-backed agencies and companies.

Apple’s iPhone 15, launched in China last year, reportedly faced weaker sales compared to its predecessor. Analysts, including Jefferies, have speculated a potential 30% decline in 2023 iPhone sales in China.

While Apple’s Chinese retail partners have previously offered deeper discounts on the latest iPhones, Apple itself traditionally discounts products annually before Lunar New Year. However, the company has refrained from cutting prices on its newest iPhones for several years.

The discounts extend to various models, including the iPhone 13 and iPhone 15 Pro Max, along with other Apple products such as the MacBook Air, select iPad models, certain AirPods, and the Apple Watch SE.

Notably, Apple is reducing the MacBook Air’s price tag by up to 800 yuan.

Apple’s latest move reflects its strategy to adapt to potential shifts in consumer preferences during the crucial Lunar New Year period, which is regarded as China’s most significant holiday.