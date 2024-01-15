Apple’s Silent Podcast Changes Hit Major Shows

Apple has silently altered some key podcast metrics, such as disabling automatic downloads for users who haven’t listened to five episodes in the last two weeks.

The change, explained as a technical shift by Semafor, has impacted top podcast shows like The Daily and Dateline, causing significant drops in their official listener numbers.

The abrupt September change has caught industry professionals off guard, leading to declines ranging from single digits to as high as 40%. Podcasters, however, remain tight-lipped about the falling metrics.

Apple justifies the move as an evolution of its podcast product, claiming it provides a more realistic picture for users and advertisers. Industry groups, including podcast monetization trade group Sounds Profitable, also support the change, anticipating improved audience information and more effective advertising.

Meanwhile, the nascent subscription podcast business has taken a hit as Apple acknowledges including unlistened bonus episodes in its automatic download count.

The industry, previously marked by bubbly inflation, now faces challenges meeting download agreements and grappling with potential revenue and talent deal impacts.

The podcast landscape’s vulnerability to tech platforms is evident, reminiscent of past incidents like Facebook’s video metrics.

Apple’s quiet tweak is, nonetheless, triggering concerns about audience stability, and revenue, prompting some players, like The New York Times, to seek direct connections with fans through standalone apps.