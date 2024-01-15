First Look: OnePlus 12/12R Unboxing in Canada

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is set to launch its new flagship OnePlus 12 and entry-level OnePlus 12R Android phones in Canada, and we got the opportunity to get a first hands-on look at both phones. The former co-founder of OnePlus, Carl Pei, is behind the smartphone manufacturer Nothing.

The OnePlus 12 below is the Flowy Emerald colourway. The camera system on the back has a design that’s watch-inspired and includes a 4th-gen Hasselblad camera system with 3x Periscope Telephoto camera. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

We’ll have more on the OnePlus 12 later but today is just a look at an unboxing of the device, which includes a power adapter, USB-C charging cable, USB-A to USB-C adapter and the device itself:

Here’s a closer look at the back camera system:

The bottom of the phone you’ll see the SIM card tray and its USB-C charging port:

As for the OnePlus 12R, this makes its first entry into the Canadian market. Previously the “R” series has been available in Indian and Asian markets, seen as a budget entry smartphone from OnePlus. With

The OnePlus 12R below is in Cool Blue and the design is familiar with the OnePlus 12, including an Alert Slider on the left side (it’s like the sleep/wake button on the iPhone), which allows for a new antenna system.

In the box, you get the same as what’s found in the OnePlus 12 above: USB-C charging cable, power adapter and other start up materials:

Here’s a closer look at the camera bump on the back, again showcasing the OnePlus rear camera design:

The bottom of the OnePlus 12R has a USB-C charging port and SIM card tray:

Here’s the OnePlus 12R and the OnePlus 12 side-by-side:

We’ll have some more details to share about the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R soon, stay tuned. OnePlus has its Smooth Beyond Belief Launch Event set for January 23, 2024 at 6am PT/9am ET.