First Look: OnePlus 12/12R Unboxing in Canada

Gary Ng
4 seconds ago

Oneplus 12 12R cameras

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is set to launch its new flagship OnePlus 12 and entry-level OnePlus 12R Android phones in Canada, and we got the opportunity to get a first hands-on look at both phones. The former co-founder of OnePlus, Carl Pei, is behind the smartphone manufacturer Nothing.

The OnePlus 12 below is the Flowy Emerald colourway. The camera system on the back has a design that’s watch-inspired and includes a 4th-gen Hasselblad camera system with 3x Periscope Telephoto camera. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

We’ll have more on the OnePlus 12 later but today is just a look at an unboxing of the device, which includes a power adapter, USB-C charging cable, USB-A to USB-C adapter and the device itself:

Oneplus 12 unboxing

Here’s a closer look at the back camera system:

Oneplus 12 cameras

The bottom of the phone you’ll see the SIM card tray and its USB-C charging port:

Oneplus 12 bottom

As for the OnePlus 12R, this makes its first entry into the Canadian market. Previously the "R" series has been available in Indian and Asian markets, seen as a budget entry smartphone from OnePlus.

The OnePlus 12R below is in Cool Blue and the design is familiar with the OnePlus 12, including an Alert Slider on the left side (it’s like the sleep/wake button on the iPhone), which allows for a new antenna system.

In the box, you get the same as what’s found in the OnePlus 12 above: USB-C charging cable, power adapter and other start up materials:

Oneplus 12R unboxing

Here’s a closer look at the camera bump on the back, again showcasing the OnePlus rear camera design:

Oneplus 12R cameras

The bottom of the OnePlus 12R has a USB-C charging port and SIM card tray:

Oneplus 12R bottom

Here’s the OnePlus 12R and the OnePlus 12 side-by-side:

Oneplus 12 12R

We’ll have some more details to share about the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R soon, stay tuned. OnePlus has its Smooth Beyond Belief Launch Event set for January 23, 2024 at 6am PT/9am ET.

Full OnePlus 12 Specs Below:

Dimensions and Weight

  • Height: 164.3 mm (16.43 cm)
  • Width: 75.8 mm (7.58 cm)
  • Thickness: 9.15 mm (0.92 cm)
  • Weight: 220 g

Materials and Colors

  • Back Material: Corning Gorilla Glass 5
  • Colours Available: Flowy Emerald, Silky Black

Operating System

  • OxygenOS based on Android 14

System on Chip (SoC)

  • Platform: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform
  • CPU: Qualcomm Kryo CPU
  • GPU: Adreno 750

Memory and Storage

  • RAM: 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X
  • Internal Storage: 256GB/512GB UFS 4.0

Sensors

  • In-display Fingerprint Sensor
  • Accelerometer, M-sensor Electronic Compass, Gyroscope
  • Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Sensor Core
  • Flick-detect Sensor, 13-channel Accu-spectrum Light-color Identifier

Ports and Connectivity

  • USB 3.2 Type-C
  • Support for standard Type-C earphones
  • Dual nano-SIM slot

Battery and Charging

  • Battery Capacity: 5,400 mAh (Dual-cell 2,700 mAh, non-removable)
  • Charging: 80W SUPERVOOCTM and 50W AIRVOOC

Audio and Vibration

  • Noise cancellation support
  • Dolby Atmos support
  • Vibration: Haptic motor

Unlock Options

  • Pattern, PIN, Alphanumeric password
  • In-Display Fingerprint, Face Unlock

Network and Wireless Connectivity

  • LTE/LTE-A: Up to DL Cat 20/UL Cat 18 (2000Mbps /200Mbps)
  • Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4
  • NFC enabled

Positioning

  • GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, A-GPS, QZSS, NavIC

Display Specifications

  • Size: 17.32 cm/6.82” (diagonally)
  • Resolution: 3168*1440 (QHD+), 510 ppi
  • Aspect Ratio: 19.8:9, Refresh Rate: 1-120 Hz dynamic
  • Type: 120Hz ProXDR Display with LTPO

Camera System

  • Wide Camera: Sony’s LYT-808, Sensor Size: 1/1.4″, Megapixels: 50, Pixel Size: 1.12 μm, Lens: 7P, ALC lens coating, Optical Image Stabilization, Focal Length: 23mm equivalent, Aperture: ƒ/1.6, Field of View: 85°, Autofocus
  • Ultra-wide Camera: Sony IMX581, Sensor Size: 1/2″, Megapixels: 48,
  • Pixel Size: 0.8 μm, Lens: 6P, Electronic Image Stabilization, Focal Length: 14 mm equivalent, Aperture: ƒ/2.2, Field of View: 114°, Autofocus, Macro: 3.5 cm
  • Periscope Telephoto Camera: OmniVision OV64B, Optical Zoom: 3X, In-sensor Zoom: 6X, Sensor Size: 1/2″, Megapixels: 64, Pixel Size: 0.7 μm, Lens: 4P, ALC lens coating, Optical Image Stabilization, Focal Length: 70 mm (3X), 145 mm (6X), Aperture: ƒ/2.6, Field of View: 33°, Autofocus, Ultra Res Zoom: Up to 120X
  • Front Camera: Sony IMX615, Megapixels: 32, Sensor Size: 1/2.74″, Lens: 5P, Pixel Size: 0.8 μm, Electronic Image Stabilization, Focal Length: 21 mm equivalent, Aperture: ƒ/2.4, Field of View: 90°, Autofocus: Fixed Focus

Flash and Video Capabilities

  • Dual LED Flash
  • Multi Autofocus (All pixel omni-directional PDAF+CAF)
  • Video: 8K at 24 fps, 4K at 30/60 fps, 1080p at 30/60 fps, Ultra Steady video, Pro Mode, Slo-mo, Time-lapse, Digital Zoom: Up to 20X

Audio and Video Formats Supported

  • Audio Playback: MP3, AAC, AAC+, WMA, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WAV, FLAC, APE, OGG, MID, M4A, IMY, AC3, EAC3, EAC3-JOC, AC4
  • Audio Recording: WAV, AAC, AMR
  • Video Playback: MKV, MOV, MP4, H.265 (HEVC), AVI, WMV, TS, 3GP, FLV, WEBM
  • Video Recording: MP4
  • Image Playback: JPEG, PNG, BMP, GIF, WEB, HEIF, HEIC, DNG
  • Image Output: HEIF, JPEG, DNG

In the Box

  • Device
  • SUPERVOOC Power Adapter
  • Type-A to C Cable
  • Quick Start Guide, Welcome Letter
  • Safety Information and Warranty Card
  • Logo Sticker
  • SIM Tray Ejector
  • USB Dongle (Type-A to C)
  • Membership Card
