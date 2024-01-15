Microsoft Reveals Copilot Pro, 365 Copilot Subscription and More

Today, Microsoft has revealed its new roadmap to supporting Copilot and its generative AI power. For businesses and individuals, Microsoft is expanding the ways users can utilize Copilot, including Copilot Pro. Microsoft is also launching Copilot for Android and iOS.

Copilot Pro is a new monthly subscription, offered by Microsoft for individuals. The service includes access to “a single AI experience” running across your devices. This includes registering prompts and context taken from a browser, your PC, your phone, and apps. The subscription service is available for $20 USD (roughly $26.89 CAD) per month.

Starting today, Copilot Pro will be given priority access to the latest models, including OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo. Subscribers will have access to GTP-4 Turbo during peak times for faster performance and responses. Soon, Copilot Pro will offer the chance to toggle between models.

Copilot Pro is available on January 16th in Canada alongside Austria, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, United Kingdom, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand and the United States.

Additionally, Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers can use Copilot in Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook, and OneNote on PC, Mac, and iPad. This integration includes enhanced AI image creation using ‘Image Creator from Designer’, which is the rebrand of ‘Bing Image Creator’. Copilot Pro will also give users the ability to build their own Copilot GPT Builder. This soon-to-arrive feature is a pre-customized Copilot experience “tailored for a specific topic.”

Microsoft is also effectively removing the 300-seat purchase minimum for Copilot for Microsoft 365 commercial plans. Additionally, Microsoft 365’s prerequisite for Copilot is also being removed. So, Office 365 E3 and E5 customers are eligible for purchase.

The big piece of Microsoft 365 news is that small and medium-sized businesses can sign up and access Copilot. Those using Microsoft 365 Business Standard or Microsoft 365 Business Premium can now purchase Copilot for Microsoft 365 for $30 USD (around $40 CAD) per user per month.

iPhone in Canada has inquired about Canadian pricing and will update the story when pricing is available.