Telus Launches $35 Cellphone Plan for Low Income Canadians and More

The Telus Mobility for Good program has expanded its cellphone plan offerings, now debuting a $35 per month plan with 10GB of data.

According to Telus in a statement to iPhone in Canada, this plan comes at a “discounted cost” and is aimed at youth aging out of care, low-income seniors and government-assisted refugees. This $35/10GB plan joins the existing $25/3GB plan offering in the Mobility for Good program. Both plans offer data at 5G+ speeds, shareable data and include unlimited Canada-wide talk and text, with no contract, on bring your own device.

Telus says its Mobility for Good program currently supports over 21,000 individuals across Canada. The program plays a crucial role in helping these vulnerable groups stay connected with friends, support networks, and essential services. It also helps access housing, educational and job opportunities, and assists in building credit.

“This new rate plan is another way Telus is leading with purpose and helping ensure everyone has access to world-leading technology through Telus’ Connecting for Good programs,” said a spokesperson to iPhone in Canada.

The Mobility for Good for youth offers a free smartphone and plan to youth aging out of foster care, while the program for seniors offers a discounted smartphone and one of these plans for those on a Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) amount of $6,500 or more annually.

This $39/10GB plan being offered is also available from Koodo, Fido and Virgin Plus, as all three brands have kicked off 2024 with this offering.