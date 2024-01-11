Fido, Virgin and Koodo Debut 10GB Plans to Start 2024

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

39 10gb plan fido virgin koodo

With Boxing Week offers finally in the grave after numerous miraculous extensions, we’re seeing flanker brands Fido, Virgin Plus and Koodo set a new battleground plan that includes 10GB of data.

During Boxing Week, we saw a $34/50GB plan become “the” plan to compete with. Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile is still offering its Boxing Week plans as of writing, including its $34/50GB Canada-US 5G plan that the ‘Big 3’ never matched.

Fido, Virgin Plus and Public Mobile (Telus) are currently featuring a $39/10GB 4G plan for bring your own device customers, after pre-authorized credit card payment discounts. That’s $5 more than the Boxing Week plan with 40GB fewer data.

Koodo for some reason is advertising its 10GB plan for $40, which looks to be an attempt to extra $1 more than its competitors. Expect Koodo to match the others soon (or not). The company’s 20GB and 30GB plans are also $1 more than its rivals.

Here are the plans being offered by Fido, Virgin Plus, Koodo and Public Mobile now that Boxing Week offers are done. Prices shown are for bring your down device customers and pre-authorized payment discounts:

Fido (4G LTE)

  • $39/10GB
  • $44/20GB
  • $54/30GB

Virgin Plus (with SD video streaming)

  • $39/10GB
  • $44/20GB
  • $54/30GB
  • $60/50GB 5G

Koodo ($130/1GB data overages)

  • $40/10GB
  • $45/20GB
  • $55/30GB 5G
  • $60/40GB 5G

It’s clear the best time to switch carriers for the best cellphone plan deal is during Black Friday and Boxing Week.

