Telus Lowers Data Amount for its Canada-US-Mexico Plan

Gary Ng
8 mins ago

Telus has made some changes to its plans, specifically dropping the amount of data for its Canada-US-Mexico roaming plan.

After finally debuting a similar plan like its rivals back in November, this North America roaming plan from Telus was priced at $105 per month with 150GB of data. But recently, the data bucket was lowered by 33% to 100GB of 5G+ data.

As of writing, three 5G+ plans offered by Telus are more expensive than similar offerings from Rogers and Bell. The price below can drop $5/month for bring your own device or new phone activation customers for 24 months:

  • $90/75GB
  • $100/100GB Canada-US
  • $105/100GB Canada-US-Mexico

Rogers 5G+ plans are as follows after Automatic Payments Discounts:

  • $50/60GB
  • $55/70GB
  • $75/120GB
  • $95/150GB Canada-US-Mexico

Bell’s plans only offer 5G+ speeds once you spend at least $75 per month, but as you can see its 120GB and 150GB plans are essentially in line with Rogers:

  • $50/70GB
  • $55/70GB
  • $75/120GB 5G+
  • $90/150GB 5G+ Canada-US-Mexico ($10/month credit for 24 months for new activations/upgrades)

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile is offering a Canada-US-Mexico plan for $55 per month with 60GB of data after automatic payments and a $10/month credit for 24 months. That’s nearly half the price compared to the ‘Big 3’. This plan originally debuted last summer at $65 per month.

It’s unclear why Telus has lowered its data amount for its most premium North America roaming plan, when its rivals are still offering 150GB, which is a pretty substantial difference in data. We’ve reached out to Telus for comment and will update this story accordingly.

