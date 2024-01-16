Here are Apple Vision Pro Streaming Apps and Experiences at Launch

Apple has announced Apple Vision Pro entertainment apps and experiences that will be available at launch, ahead of the headset’s pre-orders this Friday, January 19, in the U.S. and its launch on February 2.

Vision Pro features more pixels than a 4K TV for each eye and has an advanced Spatial Audio system, making it the ultimate viewing experience (at the starting price of $3,499 USD).

“Apple Vision Pro is the ultimate entertainment device,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, in a statement on Tuesday. “Users can turn any place into the best seat in the house, enjoy personal concerts and adventures with Apple Immersive Video, interact with lifelike prehistoric creatures in Encounter Dinosaurs, and even land on the surface of the moon using Environments. It’s unlike anything users have ever seen before and we can’t wait for them to experience it for themselves.”

Here are Vision Pro Apps Available Apps at Launch:

Apple Immersive Video : Offers 180-degree 3D 8K recordings with Spatial Audio, featuring immersive films and series like “Alicia Keys: Rehearsal Room” and “Adventure”.

: Offers 180-degree 3D 8K recordings with Spatial Audio, featuring immersive films and series like “Alicia Keys: Rehearsal Room” and “Adventure”. Encounter Dinosaurs: An interactive app allowing users to engage with lifelike prehistoric creatures.

An interactive app allowing users to engage with lifelike prehistoric creatures. Apple TV app: Access to Apple Originals, MLS Season Pass, and popular streaming services and channels.

Access to Apple Originals, MLS Season Pass, and popular streaming services and channels. Disney+ : Subscribers can enjoy TV shows and films from environments like the Disney+ Theater and Marvel’s Avengers Tower, plus the cockpit of Luke Skywalker’s landspeeder.

: Subscribers can enjoy TV shows and films from environments like the Disney+ Theater and Marvel’s Avengers Tower, plus the cockpit of Luke Skywalker’s landspeeder. 3D Movies : Over 150 3D movies from top studios, viewable in remarkable depth.

: Over 150 3D movies from top studios, viewable in remarkable depth. Safari and Other Browsers: For streaming online and video content.

The Apple TV app will feature the Cinema Environment, which transforms any space into a personal theatre.

Streaming apps on Vision Pro:

Disney+, ESPN, NBA, MLB, PGA Tour, Max, Discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Fubo, Crunchyroll, Red Bull TV, IMAX, TikTok, and MUBI.

Interestingly enough, it seems the Netflix app won’t be ready at launch, as it’s not listed in the press release. Disney+ will have some 3D versions of select movies at launch.

“At Disney, we’re constantly searching for new ways to entertain, inform, and inspire by combining exceptional creativity with groundbreaking technology to create truly remarkable experiences,” said Bob Iger, The Walt Disney Company’s CEO. “Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary platform that will bring our fans closer to the characters and stories they love while immersing them more deeply in all that Disney has to offer. We’re proud to once again be partnering with Apple to bring extraordinary new Disney experiences to people around the world.”

Apple also touted their new Apple Immersive Video format, which offers 180-degree 3D 8K recordings captured with Spatial Audio. Titles include “Adventure”, “Wild Life”, “Prehistoric Planet Immersive”, and “Alicia Keys: Rehearsal Room”.

Apple Vision Pro won’t be launching in Canada on February 2, but rumours point to an expansion here sooner rather than later in 2024. Are you ready to drop an estimated $5,000+ CAD on Vision Pro when it debuts here?