How Apple Vision Pro Demos Will Work at Apple Stores

Ahead of Apple’s pre-orders for Vision Pro starting on Friday, January 19 in the U.S., we now have more details regarding how in-store demos will work, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Vision Pro will launch on February 2, two weeks after pre-orders. According to sources familiar with the matter, Apple anticipates an initial surge in sales from early adopters, followed by a decline in demand, says Gurman. Consequently, retail stores have been instructed to allocate double the inventory space for the product’s opening weekend compared to the period after.

Vision Pro demands a more complex sales approach due to its unique nature and the unfamiliarity of consumers with mixed-reality headsets. This is different compared to iPhone and Apple Watch for example, where you can just get a quick demo without putting something on your head.

Apple has prepared an elaborate sales pitch, says sources, including a demo that could take up to 25 minutes, to ensure proper fitting and usage of the headset. This month, hundreds of employees were trained at Apple’s Cupertino offices to facilitate these customer demos, which will commence on the launch date at U.S. retail locations.

The demo process involves a face scan to determine the appropriate light seal, foam cushion, and band size for each customer. For those wearing glasses, a special device will scan the lenses for prescription information. Apple stores will have a range of lenses available for the demos. Customers will get a crash course on navigating the interface, including eye-controlled pointers, gesture-based selections, and headset adjustments.

The Vision Pro demo includes viewing spatial photos and videos, exploring the device’s potential as a computer or iPad replacement, and experiencing 3D and immersive movies. Apple aims to provide an engaging yet comfortable experience, with the demos preloaded with various third-party apps.

Retail employees, having tried the device themselves, have expressed concerns about comfort, noting feelings of fatigue and sweatiness after about 30 minutes of use. Apple has addressed these concerns by showcasing a redesigned second band for extended wear, although this band will not be used for in-store demonstrations.

The purchasing process will mirror the demo experience, with customers receiving a customized bundle of the correct light seal, band size, and cushions at the point of sale. Apple stores will also feature dedicated tables displaying the Vision Pro hardware, but these units will not be available for wearing.

Battery life is at up to 2.5 hours for Vision Pro, which will be powered by an external battery pack that is tethered to the headset. The price will be starting at $3,499 USD with 256GB of storage. Canada won’t be part of the launch but Gurman previously reported we might see it sooner rather than later in 2024. Expect it to cost over $5,000 CAD after taxes.

Bloomberg says customers are encouraged to try the Vision Pro in stores, but online purchasers will have access to the face scan system for a customized product bundle. Face ID will be required using an iPhone or iPad during pre-orders. Also, product reviewers will undergo two in-person sessions with Apple before receiving a device for review, to obviously ensure a thorough briefing of the new headset.