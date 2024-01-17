Amazon MGM Studios Inks Deal with Pinewood Toronto Studios

Amazon MGM Studios has announced a significant multi-year agreement with Pinewood Toronto Studios, marking its first long-term commitment to studio space in Canada and its second outside the United States.

The deal includes exclusive access to five new state-of-the-art sound stages, workshops, and office space, totaling approximately 160,000 square feet in Downtown Toronto.

The announcement was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow. This agreement follows Amazon MGM Studios’ successful Canadian productions like The Boys and Gen V.

“Pinewood Group is an industry-leader and with the Toronto region’s best-in-class crews, this agreement offers us immense opportunity for the continued expansion of film and series projects in Toronto, Ontario, and Canada,” said Dan Scharf, Vice President of Global Business Operations, Amazon MGM Studios.

“This landmark agreement further strengthens our relationship with Amazon MGM Studios and demonstrates our joint commitment to the City of Toronto.” said Paul Golding, chairman, Pinewood Group. “We are very much looking forward to working together and welcoming many incredible productions to the Pinewood Toronto Studio lot.”

The commitment aligns with Amazon MGM Studios’ strategy of expanding its production footprint in Canada. The studio has produced over 40 series and films in Canada, including notable titles like The Boys, Gen V, Reacher, and The Handmaid’s Tale.

The announcement comes after it was revealed last week Amazon had cut several hundred jobs in its Prime Video and MGM Studios division. Back in 2022, Amazon acquired MGM for $8.45 billion USD.

