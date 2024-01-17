Apple’s Vision Pro Lacks Wi-Fi 6E and UWB Support

According to a report by MacRumors, Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro headset, which has received FCC approval today in the U.S., does not support the Wi-Fi 6E standard.

Wi-Fi 6E, known for enhanced wireless speeds and reduced signal interference, extends the capabilities of the regular Wi-Fi 6 standard to the 6 GHz band.

Based on the FCC filing, Apple’s Vision Pro only supports regular Wi-Fi 6, functioning on the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequency bands.

Moreover, the Vision Pro also lacks Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, adding to the list of notable omissions in its connectivity features.

For those who aren’t familiar, UWB is a short-range radio technology similar to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, that operates through radio waves. But unlike its counterparts, it operates at very high frequencies and can be used to capture highly accurate spatial and directional data.

While Apple has not disclosed the full tech specifications for the Vision Pro, it has provided some details. The headset features Apple’s M2 chip, an innovative R1 chip processing camera and microphone inputs, 256GB base storage, and 16GB of RAM.

In the U.S., pre-orders for the Vision Pro kick off on Friday, January 19, at 5 a.m. Pacific Time, with a starting price of $3,499. The official launch is scheduled for Friday, February 2, and Apple anticipates expanding availability to more countries later in the year.