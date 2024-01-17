Apple’s Vision Pro Lacks Wi-Fi 6E and UWB Support

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

According to a report by MacRumors, Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro headset, which has received FCC approval today in the U.S., does not support the Wi-Fi 6E standard.

Apple vision pro the verge

Wi-Fi 6E, known for enhanced wireless speeds and reduced signal interference, extends the capabilities of the regular Wi-Fi 6 standard to the 6 GHz band.

Based on the FCC filing, Apple’s Vision Pro only supports regular Wi-Fi 6, functioning on the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequency bands.

Moreover, the Vision Pro also lacks Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, adding to the list of notable omissions in its connectivity features.

For those who aren’t familiar, UWB is a short-range radio technology similar to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, that operates through radio waves. But unlike its counterparts, it operates at very high frequencies and can be used to capture highly accurate spatial and directional data.

WiFi 6E

While Apple has not disclosed the full tech specifications for the Vision Pro, it has provided some details. The headset features Apple’s M2 chip, an innovative R1 chip processing camera and microphone inputs, 256GB base storage, and 16GB of RAM.

In the U.S., pre-orders for the Vision Pro kick off on Friday, January 19, at 5 a.m. Pacific Time, with a starting price of $3,499. The official launch is scheduled for Friday, February 2, and Apple anticipates expanding availability to more countries later in the year.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Canadian Pricing

On Wednesday Samsung unveiled its newest Galaxy S24 series smartphone, revealing details of the new S24 Ultra and S24+. You can pre-order the new Galaxy S24 Series in Canada today, with a launch set for January 31, 2024. Pre-orders are available on Samsung's website, its Experience Stores, major carriers and retail partners across the country....
Austin Blake
2 hours ago