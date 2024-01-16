First Apple Vision Pro Hands-On Reviews are Out

Image via The Verge

Apple has lifted the embargo on the first controlled hands-on reviews of its upcoming headset, the Vision Pro.

The company had a demo set up for select media and let them try on the Vision Pro and write about their brief controlled 30-minute experience. Apple took photos of these reviewers to let them share with the world.

Engadget – Apple Vision Pro hands-on, redux: Immersive Video, Disney+ app, floating keyboard, and a little screaming

The Verge – Apple Vision Pro hands-on, again, for the first time

Nilay Patel from The Verge said, “it feels like the nicest VR headset ever made, which it is. Unapologetically VR headset, you might say.”

The Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern said, “Today I tried the Dual Loop Band. Not as elegant looking but definitely more comfortable,” compared to the Solo Knit Band back in December.

Looking at some of these photos shared by Apple with reviewers, you can see the side band design looks to be pushing down on some ears.

Reviewers also said the floating virtual keyboard needs a lot of work as you need to look at each letter and pinch. The Vision Pro also is not light as the headset is made from premium materials so it can weigh down on your head. At least your time will be limited by the up to 2.5 hour battery life from the headset that costs $3,499 USD.

Vision Pro pre-orders launch in the U.S. this Friday, January 19, with a launch slated on February 2. Canada will not be part of the launch but is rumoured to see it sometime in 2024.