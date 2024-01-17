Freedom Mobile’s $34/50GB Canada-US Plan Still Available

While rival carriers, flanker brands of the ‘Big 3’ have ended their Boxing Week plans, Freedom Mobile’s website still mentions, “Boxing Week offers on now!”. Here’s what’s available still after Digital Discount for bring your own device customers:
$34/50GB Canada-US (after $5/month credit for 24 months)
$40/75GB Canada-US (after $5/month credit for 24 months)
$50/100GB Canada-US
No carriers have matched Freedom’s $34/50GB Canada-US plan yet, as the latter is significantly cheaper than other Canada-US plans out there.
It’s unclear when Freedom Mobile will end their Boxing Week offers, but for those seeking out the promo, it’s still available for now.
