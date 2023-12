Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile launched a limited one-day Boxing Day sale yesterday, offering its $34 Canada-US plan with 50GB of data, up from 30GB.

The one-day sale has now been extended and is a ‘Boxing Week’ offer. There’s no better way to sign people up to this aggressive plan than to make it a one-day sale.

Other Boxing Week offers from Freedom Mobile right now:

$40/75GB Canada-US

$50/100GB Canada-US

We have yet to see the flanker brands of Rogers, Telus and Bell match the U.S. roaming portion of this $34 plan, but the 50GB data has returned, just like from Black Friday. Rogers did temporarily offer a promo code that resulted in a $24/50GB Canada-US plan for Quebec, but it is no longer available.