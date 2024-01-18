Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Watch Series 9 to Be Sold Without Blood Oxygen Features

Apple has begun to notify customers that both the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are to be sold without its Blood Oxygen feature in the U.S. following a court dispute over patents with Masimo.

On the American Apple store website, the company states, “Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 no longer include the blood oxygen feature.” This will also apply to brick-and-mortar Apple Stores in the U.S. The final order on the matter came from the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) this week, according to Bloomberg.

Apple has been in the midst of an ongoing court battle with Masimo over alleged violations of the latter’s pulse oximetry patents. Ultimately, Apple is banned from selling Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 units utilizing pulse oximetry features. Following a first order from the ITC to remove both Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 from online and store shelves, Apple filed an appeal to pause the ban.

Moving forward, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 no longer have access to the Blood Oxygen feature. While Apple Watch models sold by Apple still include the Blood Oxygen app, it supposedly states that the app is no longer available. Users are then directed to the Health app on iPhones.

It’s worth noting that for previously sold units in the U.S., the Blood Oxygen app still works. Access to the Blood Oxygen app is also still available to all users outside of America as the patent dispute didn’t affect global markets. Therefore, if you have an Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 here in Canada, expect no changes in its use and functionality.

Apple has strongly disagreed with the ITC’s ruling, opting to appeal. The appeal process is still ongoing.