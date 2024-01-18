Telus Debuts Stream+ Bundle with Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video

Gary Ng
7 seconds ago

Stream plus telus

Telus has introduced a new Stream+ bundle, combining Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video into a single package.

This new bundle is available to Telus customers across Canada, starting at $20 per month, a 17% monthly cost saving versus these three services at full price, says the company.

“In an era of multiple streaming options, bundling your favourite streaming services into one subscription to save money each month is a no brainer,” said Dwayne Benefield, Senior Vice-president, Mobility & Home Products and Transformation at Telus, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

“Canadians will now be able to enjoy thousands of top titles from the three most popular streaming services, at savings you can’t find anywhere else. And in the coming months, Stream+ will be further enhanced to give Canadians the ability to fully customize their entertainment experience by adding other streaming service providers to their bundle to enjoy even more savings.”

Stream+ now has two options:

  • Stream+ Basic: Netflix Standard with Ads, Disney+ Standard with Ads, and Prime Video for $20/month
  • Stream+ Premium: Netflix Premium, Disney+ Premium, and Prime Video at $38/month

You can see Apple TV+ and Discovery+ has been removed from these new streaming bundles. Previously, Stream+ was $28/month that included Netflix Premium, Apple TV+ and Discovery+.

In addition to Prime Video, Stream+ subscribers will receive a full Amazon Prime membership, valued at $9.99 per month or $99 per year.

You can add Stream+ to your Telus services through the My Telus website or app. Existing subscribers of these video services can link their accounts to Stream+ without changing preferences, viewing history or profiles.

