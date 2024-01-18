SaskTel Expands 5G Network to Nearly 50 New Locations

SaskTel has recently expanded its 5G network to nearly 50 additional cell sites, enhancing connectivity in rural communities and along key highway corridors in Saskatchewan.

“Our government understands that advanced communication technologies and networks are an important catalyst for economic growth and improved quality of life for all Saskatchewan residents,” said Dustin Duncan, Minister Responsible for SaskTel, in a statement on Wednesday. “I am pleased with SaskTel’s work to bring the next-generation of wireless connectivity to the people of our province, including those living in rural and remote areas.”

SaskTel’s current 5G network offers data speeds up to 1.2 Gigabits per second, with expectations of significantly faster speeds as the network evolves. The future benefits of 5G, including massive network capacity and ultra-low latency, are anticipated to enable new wireless technology use cases and support next-generation innovations.

Charlene Gavel, President and CEO of SaskTel noted that over 400 cell sites have been upgraded to 5G, extending service to over 100 communities and major highway corridors, including significant stretches of Highways 1, 11, and 16.

The expansion of 5G is set to transform connectivity in Saskatchewan, particularly in rural areas. It promises to bridge the digital divide with high-speed data access.

This expansion is part of SaskTel’s commitment to invest over $1.6 billion in capital across Saskatchewan in the next five years, focusing on both 5G and fibre networks. To access the 5G network, SaskTel customers need to be in a 5G coverage area, possess a 5G-capable device certified for use on the SaskTel 5G network, and subscribe to a compatible wireless plan.

The full list of locations with 5G access can be seen below: