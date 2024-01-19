How to Watch: Stream UFC 297 in Canada, Strickland vs Du Plessis

The City of Toronto is bracing for an electrifying weekend as UFC 297 rolls into town, marking the organization’s much-anticipated return to the city for the first time in over five years (the last time the UFC was in town was 2018).

The main event features middleweight champion American Sean Strickland putting his title on the line against the formidable number two contender, South African Dricus Du Plessis.

Additionally, the co-main event will see Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva vying for the women’s bantamweight title, recently vacated by Amanda Nunes. Canadians Mike Malott and Marc-Andre Barriault are also in UFC 297 on the main card and prelims, respectively.

UFC 297 will be an exclusive pay-per-view event, so that means you’ll have to pay to watch it or stream it online. In Canada, Sportsnet+ holds exclusive English-language broadcast rights for the UFC, so you’ll have to buy your pay-per-view from the Rogers-owned company or through your local cable provider.

In the U.S., ESPN+ will be streaming UFC 297 as its pay-per-view event.

UFC 297 Details

Date: Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024

Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada TV: Pay-Per-View

Pay-Per-View Streaming: ESPN+, Sportsnet

Fight Card Schedule:

Main Card (7pm PT / 10pm ET; ESPN+ and Sportsnet+ PPV)

Middleweight: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Women’s Bantamweight: Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Mike Malott (Canadian!)

Light Heavyweight: Dominick Reyes vs. Carlos Ulberg

Featherweight: Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev

Prelims (5pm PT / 8pm ET; ESPN+ and Sportsnet+ PPV)

Bantamweight: Brad Katona vs. Garrett Armfield

Middleweight: Chris Curtis vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (Canadian!)

Featherweight: Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson

Early Prelims (3pm PT / 6pm ET; ESPN+ and Sportsnet+ PPV)

Bantamweight: Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Tavares

Women’s Strawweight: Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana

Women’s Flyweight: Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Welterweight: Yohan Lainesse vs. Sam Patterson

Flyweight: Malcolm Gordon vs. Jimmy Flick

During the UFC 297 media day this week on Wednesday, Strickland set of headlines and drew lots of attention to this weekend’s fight:

Idk who this guy is and I don't care but you're not a man… But you'd take that as a compliment….. pic.twitter.com/PMR1h4Yp7K — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) January 17, 2024

Fans looking to catch all the action can purchase the pay-per-view on Sportsnet+ for $64.99; you don’t need a Sportsnet+ subscription for the purchase. UFC 297 brings top-tier mixed martial arts back to Toronto, and lots of fans are hyped for the fights.