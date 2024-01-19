‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’ Streaming Date in Canada Announced

John Quintet
5 seconds ago

Mission impossible dead reckoning

The streaming date for Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning in Canada has been announced on Friday.

The latest from the global action series will debut on Paramount+ on Thursday, January 25, in Canada and the U.S. Meanwhile, additional international Paramount+ markets will get the movie in the beginning of February 2024, according to an email from the company.

Ethan Hunt, played by Tom Cruise, and his team from the Impossible Missions Force (IMF) undertake their most perilous assignment to date in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. Their task is to locate and secure a new, horrifying weapon that poses a threat to humanity before it lands in the wrong hands. As the fate of the world hangs in the balance, they engage in a high-stakes chase across the globe. Facing a formidable adversary, Ethan is compelled to confront the reality that his mission must take precedence over everything, including the lives of those he holds dear. Crikey.

The film features an ensemble cast including Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Frederick Schmidt, Cary Elwes, Mark Gatiss, Indira Varma, and Rob Delaney.

Great film, but it’s worth noting this is just part one. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning is rated PG-13.

