Super Fruit Ninja on Apple Vision Pro is Here

Halfbrick Studios, the creators of the iconic game Fruit Ninja for iPhone, have taken a significant leap in gaming innovation with their latest version, Super Fruit Ninja, designed for Apple’s Vision Pro that launched pre-orders today in the U.S.

Samantha Turner, the lead gameplay programmer at Halfbrick Studios, believes this new iteration will revolutionize the gaming experience. “When Fruit Ninja first came out, it redefined touchscreen gaming. Now, with the Vision Pro, we’re poised to make a similar impact,” Turner stated.

The new game, available on Apple Arcade, introduces a 3D environment where players can interact with virtual fruits in a more realistic and immersive way. “Imagine squeezing juice from an orange or tearing a watermelon apart, splashing juice all over,” Turner explained, highlighting the game’s enhanced interactive features.

Turner, who has been with the Fruit Ninja franchise for nearly a decade, played a pivotal role in adapting the game to the 3D space of the Vision Pro. The development team focused on transforming traditional 2D interfaces into a dynamic 3D world. “We explored numerous ideas, like allowing players to interact with the environment in novel ways,” she added.

One of the key innovations in Super Fruit Ninja is the ‘flying menu’, a modern twist on the classic home screen that floats in the player’s space. “Our goal was to create an inviting entry into this immersive world,” Turner remarked. The team experimented with various designs, including 3D text on virtual objects, before settling on the current menu concept.

The game’s narrative involves the citizens of Fruitasia discovering a portal to our world, adding a fantastical element to the gameplay. Players can interact with characters like Sensei, who steps through this portal, blending the game’s world with the player’s environment.

The gameplay itself has been reimagined to suit the Vision Pro’s capabilities. Players use their hands instead of virtual blades to slice through fruit, making the experience more intuitive and engaging. “Your hands become the weapon. It’s about using natural gestures to interact with the game,” Turner described. Fruit Ninja for iPhone relies on fingers as the virtual blades.

The development process involved extensive experimentation with RealityKit prototypes to determine the optimal way for players to engage with the game in various real-world settings. The solution was a semicircle of cannons that launch fruit at the player, ensuring an efficient and enjoyable slicing experience.

Turner is particularly proud of the hand gesture mechanics, which allow players to slice, dice, and push away objects in the game. “It’s not just about the close-up action; the satisfaction comes from seeing the impact of your actions in the game’s world,” she said.

The team also focused on tailoring the game to ensure a comfortable experience for players, adjusting the trajectory of the fruit based on the device’s position. This attention to detail has resulted in what Turner believes is the most immersive and entertaining version of Fruit Ninja yet. “This version is one of my favourites. It’s not just a game; it’s an experience,” Turner concluded.

Imaging spending $3,499 USD on a mixed-reality headset to play Fruit Ninja. Now that’s dedication.