Staples Offers Virgin Promo Plans for Freedom Mobile Switchers

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile has some aggressive pricing right now on its wireless plans and it looks like Staples Wireless if offering some promos for switchers over to Virgin Plus.

Below are details of Virgin Plus promo plans according to info obtained by iPhone in Canada, for customers switching from Freedom Mobile to the Bell flanker brand, available at Staples Wireless.

Bring your own device customers switching over can get a $34/30GB or $39/50GB plan for 24 months.

If you are buying a new smartphone, you can save an extra $10/month off these plans for 24 months.

Staples Wireless says for each new activation, you can also get a $50 store gift card.

You can also save a bit extra on these plans if you’re able to find a Virgin Plus referral, as that will offer a $5/month bill credit for 5 months, taking plans down a bit more. Previously, Virgin Plus referrals were at $10 for 5 months so the amount has been reduced by half.

Rogers, Telus, Bell and their flanker brands have yet to match the $34/50GB 5G Canada-US and $29/20GB 4G Canada-US plans being offered by Freedom Mobile. It will be interesting to see which telecom brand will be the first to match these Canada-US plans.