Freedom Mobile’s Canada-US Plans from $29 are Here to Stay

Gary Ng
9 mins ago

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile had extended its Boxing Week offers well into January, and now it looks like the company’s competitive wireless promo plans are here to stay.

The $34/50GB Canada-US plan, which is priced significantly lower than U.S. roaming plans from Rogers, Telus and Bell, has become a permanent plan according to an update to the Freedom Mobile website yesterday.

The following Boxing Week promo plans have now become “Featured Offers”:

  • $29/20GB 4G Canada-US
  • $34/50GB Canada-US
  • $40/75GB Canada-US
  • $50/100GB Canada-US

These plans are all at 5G speeds (unless stated) and the prices shown are after Digital Discount and for bring your own device customers. The $34 and $40 plans are for 24 months after a $5/month bill credit. $29 per month for a Canada-US plan is quite aggressive, even at 4G speeds, which is more than fine considering 5G in Canada is pretty much overrated at this point.

Freedom is still showing its $55/60GB North America plan (CAN/US/MEX) and also its Roam Beyond plan at $65/60GB.

It looks like Freedom Mobile is making Canada-US a standard on its plans from $29/month. Will the flanker brands of Rogers, Telus and Bell ever match this lower price point? Fido, Virgin Plus and Good are touting are $39/10GB plans right now.

