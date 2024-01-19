Freedom Mobile’s Canada-US Plans from $29 are Here to Stay
Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile had extended its Boxing Week offers well into January, and now it looks like the company’s competitive wireless promo plans are here to stay.
The $34/50GB Canada-US plan, which is priced significantly lower than U.S. roaming plans from Rogers, Telus and Bell, has become a permanent plan according to an update to the Freedom Mobile website yesterday.
The following Boxing Week promo plans have now become “Featured Offers”:
- $29/20GB 4G Canada-US
- $34/50GB Canada-US
- $40/75GB Canada-US
- $50/100GB Canada-US
These plans are all at 5G speeds (unless stated) and the prices shown are after Digital Discount and for bring your own device customers. The $34 and $40 plans are for 24 months after a $5/month bill credit. $29 per month for a Canada-US plan is quite aggressive, even at 4G speeds, which is more than fine considering 5G in Canada is pretty much overrated at this point.
Freedom is still showing its $55/60GB North America plan (CAN/US/MEX) and also its Roam Beyond plan at $65/60GB.
It looks like Freedom Mobile is making Canada-US a standard on its plans from $29/month. Will the flanker brands of Rogers, Telus and Bell ever match this lower price point? Fido, Virgin Plus and Good are touting are $39/10GB plans right now.
Thanks Kris