Apple Wallet Order Tracking in Canada: Lululemon Adds Support

Lululemon has enabled automatic order tracking through Apple Wallet. This feature, which was not working as of last month, now allows customers to conveniently track their online purchases directly from the iPhones, iPad, and Mac.

The integration with Apple Wallet offers a seamless way to track orders. Customers can view essential details such as order status, estimated arrival times, and any issues with their orders. Additionally, the feature provides access to the order number, purchase total, and payment status. An iPhone in Canada reader shared with us that order tracking started showing up in the Wallet app this weekend.

The tracking process is straightforward. For purchases made using Apple Pay on devices running iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, or later versions, order tracking is automatic.

For those using iOS 17, iPadOS 17, or macOS Sonoma, tracking can be initiated manually by tapping the ‘Track with Apple Wallet’ button on the order confirmation screen (announced this summer at WWDC). Check out the screenshots we’ve obtained below. You can see the order status updates after you place an order and when it’s arriving:

To access this feature, users simply open the Wallet app on their iPhone and tap the Orders button. Selecting a purchase reveals more details. There are options like ‘Manage Order’ to visit the merchant’s website, ‘Email This Merchant’ for direct communication, and ‘Order Total’ for payment details are available.

Additionally, users can track their order on the shipping company’s website and share order information via the Share button in the app.

Developers need to support Apple Wallet order tracking for the feature to work, and it looks like Lululemon has done so. This was seen working on an iPhone running iOS 17.2.1.

Let us know if in the comments if you’ve seen other retailers offer order tracking when making purchases with Apple Pay and when you’ve seen it in action.

Thanks iVu!