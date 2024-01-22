You Can Now Download iOS 17.3 for iPhone and More

Apple has release iOS 17.3 for download for iPhone and iPadOS 17.3 for iPad. Apple teased iOS 17.3 was coming this week when it launched new Black Unity collection for Apple Watch bands.

Also available today is tvOS 17.3, watchOS 10.3, plus iOS 15.8.1 and iOS 16.7.5 for older devices.

What’s new in iOS 17.3? Check it out below…

Apple Enhances iPhone Security with Stolen Device Protection

Requires Face ID or Touch ID authentication without passcode fallback for specific actions.

Implements a Security Delay feature needing biometric verification after an hour wait for sensitive operations like changing device passcode or Apple ID password.

Lock Screen Updates Honor Black History

Introduces Unity wallpaper to celebrate Black History Month.

Music Features Get Social and Interactive

Playlist collaboration feature enables friends to add, reorder, and remove songs.

Emoji reactions can be added to any track on a collaborative playlist.

Additional Functional Enhancements

AirPlay support introduced for streaming content directly to TVs in select hotel rooms.

AppleCare & Warranty settings updated to display coverage for all devices linked to a user’s Apple ID.

Crash detection optimizations rolled out for iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models.

Full direct download links are below: