Elon Musk’s AI Venture Secures $500 Million in Funding

Elon Musk’s ‘xAI’ has achieved a significant milestone by securing $500 million in commitments from investors on its path to a $1 billion funding goal, Bloomberg reports.

The company is currently in discussions regarding a valuation ranging between $15 billion to $20 billion, with potential adjustments still under consideration in the weeks ahead, notes the publication citing anonymous sources.

Launched by Musk last year as an alternative to Open AI, xAI introduced Grok, a chatbot developed using social media posts from X, a platform also owned by Musk. This unique approach allows Grok to access more recent data for its responses compared to other chatbots.

Investors in both Musk’s ventures, including Larry Ellison, Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Fidelity Management & Research Co., and Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, are expected to overlap.

Musk previously stated that equity investors in X would hold a 25% stake in xAI. Practically, this means they are invited to invest at least 25% of their X investment in xAI.

Final terms between Musk and investors are anticipated to be solidified in the coming weeks.

At the same time, some parties are also exploring the possibility of acquiring computing power instead of, or in addition to, xAI equity shares, insiders said.

This move could prove advantageous for venture firms with portfolio companies requiring intensive data processing for the development of new artificial intelligence products.

