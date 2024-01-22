Facebook, Instagram Users in EU Get More Control in Compliance with DMA

In response to the Digital Markets Act (DMA) set to take effect in March 2024, Meta is introducing new choices for Instagram and Facebook users in the European Union (EU), European Economic Area (EEA), and Switzerland.

Over the coming weeks, users in the specified regions will receive notifications providing them with the option to decide how they want to utilize Meta’s services. Among the choices presented are decisions regarding the sharing of information between Facebook and Instagram.

For those who have linked their Instagram and Facebook accounts, the new options include continuing to connect accounts through the Accounts Center or managing them separately.

In addition, users of Facebook Messenger will now have the option to either continue using it with their Facebook account or create a standalone Messenger account. This allows users to tailor their experience, deciding whether to integrate Facebook information or keep Messenger separate.

Similarly, individuals engaged with Facebook Marketplace can opt for an experience utilizing their Facebook information or choose a version where communication between buyers and sellers occurs via email rather than Facebook Messenger.

For Facebook Gaming enthusiasts, the choice extends to whether they want their gaming experience linked to their Facebook information. Users opting out will still be able to play some single-player games without Facebook data integration.

Moreover, users in the EU, EEA, and Switzerland can choose to use Instagram and Facebook for free with ads or subscribe to eliminate ads while ensuring their information won’t be used for ad targeting.

While offering these new choices, Meta reassures users that the existing tools providing control over shared information and data processing will remain available.