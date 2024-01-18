YouTube and Spotify Apps for Apple Vision Pro Aren’t Coming

YouTube and Spotify have decided not to create dedicated apps for Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro headset, which starts pre-orders on Friday, January 19 in the U.S.

According to Bloomberg, YouTube confirmed a native visionOS app won’t be available for Vision Pro, while its iPad app won’t work on the headset either. “YouTube users will be able to use YouTube in Safari on the Vision Pro at launch,” said YouTube in a statement.

Similarly, Spotify is following in footsteps of YouTube, noted a person familiar with the matter. But you’ll likely still be able to stream Spotify from a browser on Vision Pro.

While Apple promoted the Vision Pro as a platform for various entertainment forms, including video and games, we now know native apps from Netflix, YouTube and Spotify won’t be available (for now anyways). Apple’s first iPad from 2010 had the YouTube app preinstalled, but this isn’t the case for the latest and greatest Vision Pro.

The Vision Pro App Store will automatically include iPad apps from developers, unless the latter chooses to opt out.

With Vision Pro priced from $3,499 USD, it looks like these companies may be hesitant to dedicate resources for apps, for now, until we see just how popular this headset will become at launch. Apps like Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, ESPN, and Amazon Prime Video, will be available on the Vision Pro at launch.

Americans, get your wallets ready for the 5am PT/8am ET pre-order time on Apple.com on early Friday morning.