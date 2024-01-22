Toronto’s NHL All-Star Weekend festivities began in a unique fashion as Rogers treated TTC subway commuters to a special appearance by the Stanley Cup and Toronto Maple Leafs alumni Tomas Kaberle.

The NHL All-Star Weekend is coming back to Toronto, Ontario, after 20 years, with Rogers as the title sponsor.

Kaberle, a 2011 Stanley Cup champion with the Boston Bruins (over the Vancouver Canucks, who then saw crazies riot and destroy the city), traveled on a Rogers-branded TTC subway from Davisville Station. The train had a red carpet inside and made 10 stops, allowing riders and hockey fans to take photos with Kaberle and the iconic trophy.

“A big thank you to Rogers for putting together this one-of-a-kind Stanley Cup experience,” said Kaberle, a long-time defenseman for the Toronto Maple Leafs, in a statement to iPhone in Canada. “Toronto has some of the best hockey fans on the planet, and I can’t wait to see what else Rogers has planned for NHL All-Star Weekend.”

Upon reaching Union Station, the celebration continued with more opportunities for fan photos, prizes, and other activities on a red carpet in the station’s concourse area. Rogers of course now runs and owns the TTC wireless network.

Kaberle played 14 years in the NHL including over a decade with the Maple Leafs, and stints with the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens.

The 2024 Rogers NHL All-Star Game, set for February 3, is the centrepiece of a weekend full of hockey festivities in Toronto from February 1-3.