Google Introduces New Generative AI Features in Chrome for Mac

Today’s Chrome release (M121) for Mac and Windows PCs is equipped with three experimental generative AI features, promising a more streamlined and personalized browsing experience.

To access these features, users can sign into Chrome, go to the three-dot menu, select “Settings,” and navigate to the “Experimental AI” page. These features will be available for users in the U.S. over the next few days.

For the time being, however, these features will be disabled for enterprise and educational accounts.

1. Tab Organization Made Easy:

Chrome’s new Tab Organizer feature automates the process of managing numerous tabs.

Right-click on a tab and select “Organize Similar Tabs” or use the drop-down arrow to create tab groups effortlessly.

The tool suggests names and emojis for the groups, simplifying the retrieval of information.

2. AI-Powered Custom Themes:

Google extends the text-to-image diffusion model to Chrome for personalized themes.

Users can generate custom themes based on their preferred subject, mood, visual style, and color.

Visit the “Customize Chrome” side panel, click “Change theme,” and choose “Create with AI” for quick personalization.

3. AI-Writing Assistance:

Chrome’s upcoming release will introduce an AI-powered writing feature.

Right-click on a text box or field and select “Help me write” to initiate the writing process.

Ideal for crafting reviews, RSVPs, or inquiries, the AI provides a confidence boost for users expressing themselves online.

Whether you’re managing multiple tasks, customizing your browser’s theme, or seeking assistance in articulating thoughts online, Chrome’s new generative AI features strive to make the web more accessible and user-friendly.

You can download the latest version of Chrome from your operating system by clicking here.