How to Turn on Conversation Boost for AirPods Pro on iPhone, iPad [VIDEO]

Apple has shared a new support video on its Youtube channel, detailing how you can turn on Conversation Boost for your AirPods Pro to better hear conversations in crowded or noisy environments.

Users can amplify soft sounds and adjust certain frequencies for their hearing needs with Headphone Accommodations in iOS and iPadOS 14 and later.

The Conversation Boost feature focuses your AirPods Pro on the person who’s talking in front of you. This makes it easier to hear when you’re talking face-to-face.

To turn on Conversation Boost, follow these steps:

Put your AirPods Pro in your ears and connect them to your iPhone or iPad. Go to Settings > Accessibility > Audio/Visual > Headphone Accommodations. Make sure that Headphone Accommodations is turned on. Tap Transparency Mode, and turn on Custom Transparency Mode. Turn on Conversation Boost.

You can also turn on Conversation Boost by tapping the Hearing button in Control Center. Check out the following video to learn how to enable the feature on your AirPods Pro.