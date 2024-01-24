Apple’s M2 MacBook Air Hits Clearance at Costco

Apple’s current M2 MacBook Air has hit clearance pricing at Costco warehouses and if you’re lucky, you can save some money compared to buying new.

According to info shared by an iPhone in Canada reader, Apple’s 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air is on clearance for $1,499.97. Any Costco item ending in .97 means it will not be restocked.

The M2 MacBook Air in question has 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD and 10-core GPU. This laptop still sells for $1,849 on Apple.ca. If you can find this M2 MacBook Air at your local Costco you can save $350.

The local warehouse out west here in B.C. did not have any in stock, but this clearance pricing was seen at the Costco in Markham, Ontario. Your best bet is to call your local Costco, reach the administrative department and ask if item 5350886 is in stock or not.

Most Costco locations are carrying Apple’s M3 MacBook Pro. It’s likely that Apple has a new M3 MacBook Air coming this spring, which is what Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has been telling us for a while now. Happy deal hunting.

Thanks Danny