PlayStation 5 Software Update Adds Equalizer Settings for Pulse Audio and More

Steve Vegvari
4 mins ago

PlayStation has released its latest system software update, adding long-awaited features for its Pulse audio devices and more.

System software version 24.01-08.60.00 is currently available to install on PlayStation 5. It paves the way for the upcoming Pulse Elite wireless headset and will also provide some added benefits for those playing with the standard Pulse headset and Pulse Explore earbuds.

PlayStation is introducing a sound equalizer feature and a sidetone volume setting. Moving forward, players can now select settings that can optimize their audio preferences and make it easier to hear party chat. It can also improve how a player can hear their own voice in voice chats.

For the EQ settings, players can tweak and customize their preferences. In the menu, players can adjust bass, lows, mids, highs, and treble. PlayStation provides an audio preview before players save their preset. PlayStation confirms that once EQ settings are configured for the Pulse Explores, they are stored on the earbuds, even if you connect them to other devices.

This feature was previously missing. When testing the PlayStation Explore earbuds over the holidays, the lack of EQ settings was sorely missed. The introduction of EQ settings couldn’t have come at a better time as the high-end Pulse Elite headset is expected to launch on February 21st for $199.99 CAD.

Today’s update also adds a convenient notification that alerts players when swapping between PlayStation 5 and PC connectivity. In addition to improvements to audio, system software version 24.01-08.60.00 also adds a new feature to Parties. Players can now see a list of Parties that have been previously joined.

Of course, the latest update also adds improved system software performance, stability, and bug fixes. This is a standard for PlayStation’s system updates.

System software version 24.01-08.60.00 will automatically update the next time the PlayStation 5 console is turned on. Ensure the proper installation is complete before searching for the new settings and features.

