Ring Neighbors App Introduces Ring Moments, Best of Ring Features

In response to user feedback, Ring has just introduced “Ring Moments” to its Neighbors app, a new post category that allows users to share a broader range of content beyond crime and safety-related updates.

Furthermore, Ring is set to roll out “Best of Ring,” an in-app tile showcasing a curated selection of popular Ring videos from across the country. This feature will enable users to discover and enjoy engaging content shared by Ring customers.

Alongside these updates, Ring has announced it is discontinuing the Request for Assistance (RFA) tool this week. While public safety agencies can still use the Neighbors app to share safety tips, updates, and community events, the RFA tool will no longer be available for requesting and receiving videos within the app.

The removal of the RFA tool aligns with Ring’s commitment to user feedback and the evolving needs of its community. Public safety agency posts will, however, remain public and accessible on the Neighbors app feed and the agency’s profile.

The introduction of Ring Moments and Best of Ring showcases the company’s commitment to enhancing user engagement and expanding the types of content shared within the app.

As the Neighbors app evolves, Ring is optimistic about the future and the continued connections and shared experiences among users and their communities.