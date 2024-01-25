Backbone Reveals Death Stranding-Themed Limited Edition Controller

Backbone is a launching a Backbone One – Death Stranding Limited Edition controller, coinciding with the game’s release on iPhone 15 Pro.

On the Backbone website, the company reveals that the Death Stranding collaboration sees the Backbone One adopting a translucent yellow design. The controller design is an homage to Death Stranding‘s BB pod, which focal character Sam Bridges carries with him throughout the game. The Death Stranding-themed controller also features a more orange rear.

Drawing heavy inspiration from Kojima Productions’ ambitious game, the limited edition controller also supports the USB-C port, meaning there will be no Lightning port options for fans on an older iPhone model. The USB-C 2nd gen controllers include magnetic adapters and a reshaped D-pad, designed for a better feel when playing.

This is the second major collaboration Backbone has been a part of. In 2022, Backbone partnered with PlayStation, developing a white Backbone One that draws inspiration from the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller.

Backbone and publisher 505 Games announced that each controller order will receive an iOS copy of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut. It’s confirmed the version will be a universal purchase, enabling players to play across iPhone 15 Pro, iPad, and Mac devices supporting the M-series chipset. Android customers will still be able to purchase and use the controller. They’ll also receive a free game code. However, the code must be redeemed on the App Store.

The Backbone One – Death Stranding Limited Edition controller will be made available for preorder on January 30th at 12pm ET/9am PT. This coincides with the launch of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut on iPhone 15 Pro, iPad, and Mac. Preorders can be made on the Backbone website.

The Backbone One – Death Stranding Limited Edition controller launches for $124.99 USD. iPhone in Canada has reached out to confirm Canadian pricing. We will update if more information is given.