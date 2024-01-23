‘Death Stranding Director’s Cut’ Hits Apple Devices Next Week

Hideo Kojima’s “Death Stranding Director’s Cut” is scheduled for release on January 30, 2024, for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

This definitive edition of the acclaimed game is available for pre-order in the App Store for $24.99 CAD, with a 40% discount offered for early purchases.

First announced at WWDC 2023 for Mac, the game’s release was later postponed to 2024. Created by legendary game designer Hideo Kojima, “Death Stranding” presents a genre-defying experience set in a dystopian future. The game unfolds in a world where a mysterious event, known as the Death Stranding, has unleashed otherworldly creatures, leaving society in ruins. Players take on the role of Sam Bridges, tasked with the monumental challenge of reconnecting a shattered America and restoring hope to its people.

The Mac version of “Death Stranding Director’s Cut” harnesses the power of Metal 3 features, including MetalFX Upscaling, to ensure unparalleled graphical fidelity and performance. It also boasts a high frame rate, a photo mode, and exclusive crossover content from Valve Corporation’s “Half-Life” series and CD Projekt Red’s “Cyberpunk 2077.” The Social Strand System in the game allows players worldwide to remain interconnected.

For compatibility, the game requires iOS 17.0 or later with an A17 Pro chip for iPhone users, iPadOS 17.0 or later with an M1 chip for iPad users, and macOS 12 or later with an Apple M1 chip for Mac users. In other words, only iPhone 15 Pro models and iPads and Macs with M-series chips can run this game.

The Mac version of the game occupies 69.8GB, while the iOS version will require 1.78GB of storage.

“Death Stranding Director’s Cut” is published by 505 Games and developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment, KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, and Hideo Kojima. This release marks an expansion of the game’s reach, offering Apple device users an immersive and graphically stunning gaming experience.

The release date says it's expected on January 31, but Kojima said on Tuesday it's launching on January 30.