Google Debuts ‘Mint’ Coloured Pixel 8 in Canada

John Quintet
24 seconds ago

pixel 8 mint single

Google has announced the launch of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in a fresh new trendy colour, Mint. For Canada, Mint will only be available for the Pixel 8 and not the Pixel 8 Pro.

Here’s another image of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in Mint colours below (this matches a leak from yesterday):

mint pixel pair

Some new features are also coming as part of the latest Pixel feature drop:

  • Circle to Search: This feature allows users to draw a circle around any image, text, or video using their finger. Google AI then instantly searches for the circled content without the need to switch between apps.
  • Photomoji: Leveraging on-device Google AI, Photomoji transforms favourite photos into animated reactions, adding a fun and personalized touch to digital communication.
  • Magic Compose: Utilizing Google’s generative AI technology, Magic Compose offers stylized, context-aware suggested responses, streamlining messaging and enhancing user interaction.

pixel 8 mint

Also, exclusive to USA for now is Pixel 8 Pro’s Thermometer app to take temperatures with a simple forehead scan and be integrated with a Fitbit profile for health tracking.

When will this feature expand to Canada? Google told us “stay tuned”.

Here are some earlier Pixel features that debuted previously this month:

  • Quick Share: A new central hub for Pixel’s sharing capabilities. With a tap on the Quick Share icon, users can see a list of nearby devices to share content effortlessly.
  • Seamless Audio Switching: The Pixel Buds Pro now feature automatic connection to paired Pixel devices, allowing for seamless transitions between phone, watch, or tablet without any manual intervention.

Here’s what you could look like sporting your Mint Pixel 8 Pro out on the town (well, for the US anyways):

Pixel 8 Pro Mint Lifestyle

Google’s Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones start at $749, currently on sale right now at $200 off.

Here’s a video below from Google debuting its “Minty Refresh”:

YouTube video

