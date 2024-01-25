Mac Users Report Auto-Update to macOS Sonoma Without Consent

Despite turning off automatic updates, some Mac users are reporting automatic upgrades from macOS Ventura to Sonoma without their consent (via MacRumors).

Widespread complaints are documented on Apple Support Community, Reddit, and other platforms.

Users claim to receive desktop notifications about the available macOS Sonoma update, and despite dismissing the notification and disabling automatic updates, their Macs still proceed with the installation.

According to reports, Apple initiated the notification on January 10. The root cause of the problem remains unclear, and as of now, Apple has not provided an official comment on the matter.

For users encountering this issue, it is possible to revert to an older macOS version by utilizing a Time Machine backup or a bootable installer. It is, however, strongly advised to back up your data before attempting a downgrade.

To manage your Mac’s update settings, navigate to the System Settings app, click General > Software Update, and take a look at the Automatic Updates section by clicking the info symbol.

Let us know if you’ve also experienced auto-update to macOS Sonoma in the comments section below.