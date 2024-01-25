New on Crave: February 2024

Bell Media has released its list of new titles and shows coming to the streaming service in February 2024.

Black History Month will be celebrated on Crave in February, while highlights include Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 and Tokyo Vice Season 2 (the first season was good) coming next month.

Crave recently increased the price of its premium plan, set to kick in on March 7.

Check out the full listings coming to Crave for February 2024 below: