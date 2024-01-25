New on Crave: February 2024

At the start of 2024, flanker brands of the ‘Big 3’ telecoms, Fido, Koodo and Virgin Plus offered a $39/10GB plan as the newest thing since sliced bread. Of course this new plan is worse than $34/50GB plans offered during Black Friday and Boxing Week. But over time, we’re seeing more data being added. First...
Bell has announced the launch of its next-gen Fibe TV service in Atlantic Canada, integrating live TV, on-demand shows, movies, and a vast array of apps into a singular, user-friendly platform. The service is now available to new and existing residential customers. The new Fibe TV supports over 500 live TV channels, on-demand content, and...
In the rural Whitbourne area in Newfoundland and Labrador, Mike Mullins faced a significant challenge when he built a high-tech smart home for his retirement: the local internet service provided by Bell was not fast enough as it was painfully slow. "We've lived in town for 30 years, and when we moved to Whitbourne, my...