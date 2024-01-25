New on Crave: February 2024

Austin Blake
1 hour ago

Bell Media has released its list of new titles and shows coming to the streaming service in February 2024.

Black History Month will be celebrated on Crave in February, while highlights include Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 and Tokyo Vice Season 2 (the first season was good) coming next month.

Crave recently increased the price of its premium plan, set to kick in on March 7.

Check out the full listings coming to Crave for February 2024 below:

HBO and Max Programming

  • Max’s CLONE HIGH, Season 2 Premiere (Episodes 1-2) – February 1
  • HBO’s CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, Final Season Premiere (Episode 1) – February 4 at 10 p.m. ET
  • Max’s THEY CALLED HIM MOSTLY HARMLESS, Documentary – February 8
  • Max’s TOKYO VICE, Season 2 Premiere (Episodes 1-2)
  • Max’s THE TRUTH ABOUT JIM, Docuseries Premiere – February 15
  • HBO’s LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER, Season 11 Premiere (Episode 1) – February 19 at 6 a.m. ET
  • HBO’s GOD SAVE TEXAS (Episodes 1-3) – February 27 at 9 p.m. ET

Movies

  • THIS LIFE – February 1
  • THOSE LEFT BEHIND – February 1
  • 10 THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU – February 1
  • BOYZ N’ THE HOOD – February 1
  • MY ANIMAL – February 2
  • THE ROYAL HOTEL – February 2
  • EDGE OF TOMORROW – February 2
  • GROUNDHOG DAY – February 2
  • NURSE.FIGHTER. BOY – February 2
  • JERRY MAGUIRE – February 2
  • MY BEST FRIENDS WEDDING (1997) – February 2
  • GUESS WHO’S COMING TO DINNER (1967) – February 16
  • SUICIDE SQUAD (2016) – February 9
  • WARRIOR STRONG – February 8
  • AKILLA’S ESCAPE – February 9
  • EARTH MAMA – February 9
  • LICORICE PIZZA – February 9
  • THE DEPARTED – February 9
  • THE NOTEBOOK – February 9
  • POETIC JUSTICE – February 9
  • JOHN Q – February 9
  • 50 FIRST DATES – February 9
  • MAID IN MANHATTAN – February 9
  • CRAZY, STUPID, LOVE. – February 9
  • ELLA AND THE LITTLE SORCERER – February 9
  • THE NATURE OF LOVE – February 14
  • WHEN MORNING COMES – February 16
  • RED ROOMS – February 16
  • BUTTERFLY TALE – February 16
  • COPSHOP – February 16
  • BEND IT LIKE BECKHAM – February 16
  • QUEEN & SLIM – February 16
  • HOW SHE MOVE – February 16
  • SWAN PRINCESS: THE SECRET OF THE CASTLE – February 16
  • THE ADDAMS FAMILY (1991) – February 19
  • THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 (2021) – February 19
  • THANKSGIVING – February 23
  • COBWEB – February 23
  • KNIGHTS OF THE ZODIAC – February 23
  • ALI – February 23
  • TIA AND PIUJUQ – February 23
  • ONE DAY IN THE LIFE OF NOAH PIUGATTUK – February 23

Crave – Complete Listings

  • Discovery Canadian Original Series HIGHWAY THRU HELL, Season 12 – February 2
  • PAT THE DOG S1B – February 3
  • Crave Original Series AN OPTIMIST’S GUIDE TO THE PLANET, Season 1, Episode 1 – February 8 at 8 p.m. ET
  • RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE: UK VS. THE WORLD, Season 2, Episode 1 – February 9
  • FURIKI WHEELS, Season 1 – February 17 at 6 a.m. ET
  • Discovery Canadian Original Series LAST OF THE GIANTS, Season 3 – February 23
  • GUS THE ITSY BITSY KNIGHT, Season 1 – February 24 at 6 a.m. ET
  • THE FREAK BROTHERS, Season 2B – February 23

STARZ Programming

  • BATTLE ROYALE – February 2 at 9 p.m. ET
  • KING OF KILLERS – February 2
  • PAUL BLART: MALL COP – February 2
  • DEFENDING YOUR LIFE – February 2
  • BOO! A MADEA HALLOOWEEN – February 2
  • PERCY – February 9
  • EDGE OF THE KNIFE – February 9
  • STARSHIP TROOPERS – February 9
  • A LOBSTER TALE – February 9
  • THE DEPARTED – February 9
  • LETTERS TO JULIET – February 16
  • DESPERATION ROAD – February 16
  • MUST LOVE DOGS – February 16
  • THE SMURFS (2011) – February 16
  • THE SMURFS 2 – February 16
  • GUESS WHO’S COMING TO DINNER (1967) – February 16
  • ARGO – February 23
  • DEAD MAN’S HAND – February 23
  • P.S. I LOVE YOU – February 23
