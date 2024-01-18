Bell Just Increased the Price of Crave Premium

Gary Ng
9 seconds ago

crave price increase

It seems the price of everything just keeps going up nowadays, and streaming services are no exception.

Bell Media’s Crave has increased the price of Crave Premium by 10%, jumping from $19.99 to $22 per month. The Crave website is already reflecting this price increase for new subscribers.

According to an email obtained by iPhone in Canada, existing Crave Premium customers will see their $19.99 price increase to the new $22 per month, starting on March 7, 2024.

Crave says customers always have the option to update their subscriptions or cancel without penalty. The company also touted that annual subscriptions offer a 16% discount compared to monthly plans.

The Crave website still shows the Standard plan with ads at $14.99/month and Basic with ads at $9.99 per month. Last summer, Bell Media debuted new ad-supported tiers.

With Crave Premium now at $22 per month, it is more expensive than the Netflix Premium at $20.99 per month. Looks like we’re going full circle here and streaming services are starting to cost as much as or the same as cable TV, which many cancelled in the first place to jump on ‘cheaper’ streaming services.

