Here’s the Latest Apple Gift Card Deal for January 2024

If you’re looking for the next deal on Apple Gift Cards, get ready to head over to your local Shoppers Drug Mart this weekend.

Starting on Saturday, January 27, to Friday, February 2, 2024, you can get 5,000 PC Optimum points for every $50 spent on Apple Gift Cards. That works out to 10% back in PC Optimum points, equivalent to $5. With every 10,000 points, you can spend $10 at Shoppers Drug Mart or any store that part of the PC Optimum points program.

These Apple Gift Cards are then loaded into your Apple ID account and can be used for all digital purchases from Apple, including items in the online store as well.

With the price of everything skyrocketing nowadays, saving a few bucks here and there always helps.

Check with your local Shoppers Drug Mart tomorrow to see if this deal is available in your region.

Thanks JD