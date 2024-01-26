Google Pixel Devices Encounter Storage Glitch Following January Update

According to a report by 9to5Google, a growing number of Pixel device owners are grappling with a storage access problem potentially linked to the January 2024 Google Play System Update.

Users, after installing this update, find themselves unable to access internal storage across apps, causing issues like playing media files and taking photos.

The glitch mirrors a problem last year affecting devices with multiple users, but the focus now is on the Google Play system update. Notably, this January 2024 update isn’t widely distributed, with most users still on the November 2023 release, providing a buffer against widespread issues.

Pixel 8, 7, and 6 series owners are all reporting this issue, indicating its reach across multiple device versions.

The update’s limited rollout might contain the problem’s impact. You can disable the update from the Settings app > Security & privacy > System & updates.

A Google spokesperson has acknowledged the problem, stating, “We’re aware of this issue and are looking into it.”

The resolution for those already affected remains uncertain. Past issues required a subsequent system update, and recovery was possible for devices not stuck in a “Pixel is starting” loop.