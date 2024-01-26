Google Pixel Devices Encounter Storage Glitch Following January Update

Usman Qureshi
3 seconds ago

According to a report by 9to5Google, a growing number of Pixel device owners are grappling with a storage access problem potentially linked to the January 2024 Google Play System Update.

Google ces 2024

Users, after installing this update, find themselves unable to access internal storage across apps, causing issues like playing media files and taking photos.

The glitch mirrors a problem last year affecting devices with multiple users, but the focus now is on the Google Play system update. Notably, this January 2024 update isn’t widely distributed, with most users still on the November 2023 release, providing a buffer against widespread issues.

Pixel 8, 7, and 6 series owners are all reporting this issue, indicating its reach across multiple device versions.

Google pixel 9 5k 4 747x42

The update’s limited rollout might contain the problem’s impact. You can disable the update from the Settings app > Security & privacy > System & updates.

A Google spokesperson has acknowledged the problem, stating, “We’re aware of this issue and are looking into it.”

The resolution for those already affected remains uncertain. Past issues required a subsequent system update, and recovery was possible for devices not stuck in a “Pixel is starting” loop.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Blocks iMessage on Mac for Some Beeper Users

It turns out those that chose to use an unauthorized workaround to get iMessage to working with Android users has been a disaster. Apple has restricted access to its messaging service for users of Beeper, a third-party application designed to bridge the company's iMessage with Android devices. The decision, which has affected both Android phones...
John Quintet
4 mins ago

What’s New in iOS 17.4 Beta [VIDEO]

Apple released iOS 17.4 Beta 1 yesterday and it comes with some new features, especially for users in Europe as the iPhone maker has opened up iOS, Safari and the App Store to meet EU Digital Markets Act regulations. iOS 17.4 beta is out for developers and soon public beta testers, coming in at a...
John Quintet
2 hours ago