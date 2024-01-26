Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs. iPhone 15 Pro Max Camera Showdown [VIDEO]

The battle for smartphone camera supremacy is heating up as Samsung’s latest Galaxy S24 Ultra flagship smartphone competes head-to-head with Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, part of the latest Galaxy S24 lineup, is a formidable rival to Apple’s flagship. It boasts an expansive screen and an impressive array of cameras, setting the stage for a noteworthy face-off.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max features a 48MP f/1.8 main camera, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view, and a 12MP f/2.8 periscope camera offering 5x optical zoom. The front camera is a 12MP f/1.9 lens.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 Ultra flaunts a 200MP f/1.7 main camera, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view, a 10MP f/2.4 telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP f/3.4 periscope camera with 5x optical zoom.

While both phones share 12MP selfie cameras and offer 5x optical zoom on the rear, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra introduces an additional feature – 3x optical zoom.

As to who wins the title of the ultimate camera phone, watch the following video from YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss, in which he compares the cameras of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, including photos, videos, slow mo, night mode, and more.