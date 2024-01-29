Amazon, iRobot Call Off Planned Merger for Consumer Robotics

Amazon and iRobot had today jointly announced the termination of their previously disclosed acquisition agreement, initially signed in August 2022.

The deal, which would have seen Amazon acquiring iRobot for cash consideration, aimed to foster continued innovation and lower product prices.

David Zapolsky, Amazon’s SVP and General Counsel, expressed disappointment, highlighting the missed opportunity for faster innovation and competitive prices. Regulatory hurdles were cited as a hindrance to acquisitions, impacting both consumers and competition.

Colin Angle, Founder of iRobot, acknowledged the disappointment but emphasized the company’s commitment to its vision of making consumer robots a reality.

Despite the setback, iRobot remains dedicated to creating thoughtful robots and intelligent home innovations, Angle said.

The termination agreement between the two companies resolves all outstanding matters, including Amazon fulfilling the agreed-upon termination fee.

The decision, however, leaves consumers without the anticipated benefits that the merger could have brought, raising questions about the future trajectory of both Amazon and iRobot in the consumer robotics market.

