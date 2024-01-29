Canadian iPhone Class Action Settlement Decision Now Set for February

John Quintet
1 hour ago

A British Columbia judge is set to make a decision next month on whether to approve a multimillion-dollar settlement in a class-action lawsuit against Apple. The lawsuit, filed in 2018, alleges that the company deliberately slowed down older iPhone models through software updates.

The case was brought to a Vancouver courtroom on Monday, where lawyers representing both Apple and the class members advocated for the settlement’s approval. If approved, consumers could receive compensation ranging from $17.50 to $150, depending on the number of successful claims.

Michael Peerless, representing the class, informed Justice Sharon Matthews that the settlement was a result of “lengthy and difficult negotiations” with Apple. He explained that the proposed payout amounts are fair and reasonable for consumers who can prove ownership of affected iPhone models, including several iPhone 6 and 7 variants, reports CTV News.

Peerless also referenced similar litigation in the United States, which he said provided a “valuable road map” during the settlement negotiations. In the U.S. case, Apple agreed to a settlement range of $310 million to $500 million for iPhone users whose devices experienced reduced performance and battery life due to software updates. The Canadian settlement could see Apple paying out a maximum of approximately $14.4 million to class members.

The settlement would be applicable to residents in all Canadian provinces except Quebec, encompassing similar lawsuits filed in Ontario, Saskatchewan, and Alberta. Apple has agreed to pay between $11.1 million to $14.4 million. It says this is not an admission of guilt.

Peerless described the claims process as “simple,” with both online and paper-based options for those affected by slow performance and battery issues. He emphasized that the settlement provides tangible monetary benefits and is not a mere coupon compensation.

The lawyer also noted the challenges of quantifying damages in such cases, mentioning that a trial could have extended the case by several more years without any guarantee of success or a larger payout. Approximately nine million class members were notified of the settlement via email, and an additional 10,000 received physical mail notifications. The case has also received significant media attention.

Jill Yates, representing Apple, told the court that the company has not admitted any wrongdoing. “Apple has maintained that it has done nothing wrong here,” she stated, highlighting the novel nature of the claims and Apple’s stance against any wrongdoing.

Justice Matthews has reserved her decision on the settlement approval until February 21, 2024, leaving the class members and Apple awaiting the final judgment.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

First Human Gets Neuralink Brain Implant, Connects to iPhone

Elon Musk announced on Monday that Neuralink, his brain implant company, has successfully implanted its brain-computer interface (BCI) device in a human patient for the first time. The individual is reportedly "recovering well", with initial results showing promising neuron spike detection, said Musk (via Tesla North). Neuralink was approved for clinical human trials last fall...
Austin Blake
41 mins ago

Zoom App for Apple Vision Pro Unveiled and Ready for Launch

Zoom has announced the launch of a new app specifically designed for Apple Vision Pro, the expensive headset launching on February 2. This app aims to revolutionize the way users interact with colleagues and customers by providing an immersive, real-world experience in video conferencing. “Zoom on Apple Vision Pro helps teammates stay connected no matter...
Austin Blake
1 hour ago

PlayStation’s First 2024 State of Play Happens This Week

PlayStation Studios is set to kick off the year with its first State of Play for 2024, scheduled for January 31. This eagerly anticipated broadcast, lasting over 40 minutes, promises to be a showcase of more than 15 games, featuring some of the gaming industry's most innovative titles. Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios, announced...
John Quintet
3 hours ago