PlayStation’s First 2024 State of Play Happens This Week

PlayStation Studios is set to kick off the year with its first State of Play for 2024, scheduled for January 31. This eagerly anticipated broadcast, lasting over 40 minutes, promises to be a showcase of more than 15 games, featuring some of the gaming industry’s most innovative titles.

Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios, announced the event with excitement on Monday. “Hi everyone, 2024 has just begun and it’s time for our very first State of Play!” said the PS executive. He also mentioned that the event will include guest appearances from renowned figures in the gaming world.

The State of Play will provide extended looks at two highly anticipated PS5 titles, Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin. These games are among the highlights of the new releases coming to PlayStation 5 this year. Additionally, the broadcast will offer fresh insights into other titles slated for release on PS5 and PS VR2 in 2024 and beyond.

The event is scheduled to stream live on Wednesday, January 31, at 2pm PT/5pm ET. It will be accessible across multiple platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok. What do you think is coming from PlayStation to kick off 2024?