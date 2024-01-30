Microsoft Criticizes Apple’s New App Store Fee Plan in EU

Microsoft has joined the chorus of disapproval aimed at Apple’s new App Store rules in the European Union, labeling them “a step in the wrong direction,” The Verge is reporting.

Apple’s proposed Core Technology Fee imposes charges on apps operating on third-party app stores in the EU, requiring developers to pay €0.50 for each annual app install after 1 million downloads.

Xbox president, Sarah Bond, has expressed concern over Apple’s policy, stating, “We hope they listen to feedback on their proposed plan and work towards a more inclusive future for all.”

Bond oversees Microsoft’s Xbox platform and hardware work, coinciding with the company’s plans to launch its own Xbox mobile store, positioned as an alternative to Apple and Google’s mobile gaming stores.

The company’s gaming CEO Phil Spencer, however, sees the Xbox mobile store as a response to the EU’s Digital Markets Act, viewing it as a “huge opportunity.”

Microsoft’s disapproval may impact a potential Xbox Cloud Gaming app on iOS. While Apple recently allowed cloud gaming services on the App Store, Microsoft’s reaction suggests potential challenges.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has also criticized Apple’s App Store changes, calling them “hot garbage” and accusing Apple of attempting to circumvent Europe’s new Digital Markets Act law.

Spotify, too, condemns Apple’s App Store tax, labeling it as “extortion” and urging EU regulators to take action. The European Commission has promised “strong action” if Apple’s proposed solutions fall short.

Apple’s changes are set to take effect in March, with the tech industry closely watching for further developments.